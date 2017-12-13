Caught on Camera: ‘Sheep’ steals baby Jesus

(NBC News) A toddler fight broke out over baby Jesus during a Tennessee church’s nativity scene this weekend.

Teegan Benson, a 2 year old, played a sheep in the First Baptist Church of White Pine’s Nativity scene, and she had bigger plans for baby Jesus than him just sleeping on the hay.

The toddler took off with baby Jesus mid-song and danced with him on stage, but was soon cut off when the 3 year old playing Mary took Jesus back and returned the doll to his bed.

Teegan stole baby Jesus again, which led to a full-on preschool brawl up on the church’s stage, all while the other children continued singing “Away in a Manger” unfazed.

“The little girl playing Mary is a middle child and a real stickler for the rules, and she knew that was not supposed to happen,” said Teegan’s mother, Tana Benson. “When I went up to take Teegan’s hand and walk her off the stage, the little girl playing Mary said, ‘She touched the baby Jesus! We weren’t supposed to touch the baby Jesus!'”