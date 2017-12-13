Caught on Camera: ‘Sheep’ steals baby Jesus

NBC News Published:
(Photo courtesy NBC News)

(NBC News) A toddler fight broke out over baby Jesus during a Tennessee church’s nativity scene this weekend.

Teegan Benson, a 2 year old, played a sheep in the First Baptist Church of White Pine’s Nativity scene, and she had bigger plans for baby Jesus than him just sleeping on the hay.

The toddler took off with baby Jesus mid-song and danced with him on stage, but was soon cut off when the 3 year old playing Mary took Jesus back and returned the doll to his bed.

Teegan stole baby Jesus again, which led to a full-on preschool brawl up on the church’s stage, all while the other children continued singing “Away in a Manger” unfazed.

“The little girl playing Mary is a middle child and a real stickler for the rules, and she knew that was not supposed to happen,” said Teegan’s mother, Tana Benson. “When I went up to take Teegan’s hand and walk her off the stage, the little girl playing Mary said, ‘She touched the baby Jesus! We weren’t supposed to touch the baby Jesus!'”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s