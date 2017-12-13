Bed bugs found at Wichita City Hall

By and Published: Updated:
Wichita City Hall (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city officials confirm bed bugs have been found in Wichita City Hall. The city said in a statement, that evidence of the bugs were found on the fifth floor of the building.

Officials said a treatment plan has been developed to eradicated the problem. The city adds that the goal is to provide a safe environment for employees and citizens. They also add that in a public facility, maintenance challenges are not uncommon.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s