Bed bugs found at Wichita City Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city officials confirm bed bugs have been found in Wichita City Hall. The city said in a statement, that evidence of the bugs were found on the fifth floor of the building.

Officials said a treatment plan has been developed to eradicated the problem. The city adds that the goal is to provide a safe environment for employees and citizens. They also add that in a public facility, maintenance challenges are not uncommon.

