Abilene police recover stolen Russell Stover bear

By and Published:
Russell Stover Bear

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – Abilene police have recovered a stolen Russell Stover landmark a year after it was taken. The bear was taken last year between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from in front of the factory.

The bear which is 3.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide was donated to the Abilene plant by the former owners in the early 1990’s. The attraction was a center piece for dozens of photos.

Abilene police said the investigation is still active and could not provide details about where the bear was found.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s