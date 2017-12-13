Abilene police recover stolen Russell Stover bear

Related Coverage Kansas police hunting for stolen Russell Stover bear

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – Abilene police have recovered a stolen Russell Stover landmark a year after it was taken. The bear was taken last year between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from in front of the factory.

The bear which is 3.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide was donated to the Abilene plant by the former owners in the early 1990’s. The attraction was a center piece for dozens of photos.

Abilene police said the investigation is still active and could not provide details about where the bear was found.

