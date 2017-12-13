3 found dead in burning Kansas City, Kansas, home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Fire officials say a third body has been found after a house fire at a Kansas City, Kansas, home.

The blaze was reported early Tuesday. Firefighters searching the single-story home found two bodies at that time. A third body was found later in the day as firefighters sifted through the house.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Tom Tomasic said evidence found at the home was leading investigators to believe the deaths were suspicious but they had not been ruled homicides.

KCTV5 reports Tomasic says the fire department will look for accelerants and an autopsy will be performed to determine how the people died.

No other details were immediately released.

