2 school buses collide in east Wichita, no serious injuries reported

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a school bus crash in Wichita.

Two school buses collided at Old Manor and Elm, between Murdock and Central. One school bus rolled over onto one side.

EMS is also on the scene of the crash and are checking on two students who suffered minor injuries.

KSN has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

