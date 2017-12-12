Woman found dead after fire in Kansas apartment building

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Fire crews have found a woman dead while putting out a fire in a suburban Kansas City apartment building that mainly houses elderly and low income residents.

The Overland Park Fire Department said in a news release that the fire started Monday in Overland Towers Apartments, an eight-story building in Overland Park. The blaze was contained to the unit where the woman died.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of relatives. Two residents from other units were taken to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire and the woman’s death are under investigation.