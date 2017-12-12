Wichitan out $200 because of fake tickets to upcoming basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here in Wichita, a man is now out 200 dollars and four tickets to a much anticipated men’s basketball game this weekend. He says he fell for a scam and, is sharing his experience tonight to warn others.

Wichita Police are aware of it and they among others, say to always shop for tickets with caution.

George Spies says, it didn’t take long.

“Fifteen minutes later my phone rang,” said George Spies, Wichita.

For him to score four tickets off Craigslist to this Saturday’s sold out Wichita State versus Oklahoma basketball game. The seller met him in person and George handed over 200 bucks and got his tickets.

The seller assured him, they were legit.

“How do I know these ain’t copies, or scams and he said no they’re the real deal, and I wouldn’t do that for you on Christmas,” said George Spies, Wichita.

This is where the story gets even stranger, George says several hours later, his same seats popped up on Facebook Marketplace. They were being sold by the same guy, who just sold George the exact same tickets.

George knew he’d been scammed.

“I was like his number one sucker, that I was the first one to call him about the tickets,” said Spies.

Counterfeit tickets seem to pop up during big sporting events, something experts say to watch out for when March Madness hits Wichita.

“It’s very unfortunate, and it always happens where there’s more demand for the ticket too, and we’ve had really good demand for these tickets and the same thing was true of the NCAA tournament in March,” said Bob Hanson, Wichita Sports Commission.

Intrust Bank Arena officials say to make sure you get the real deal tickets should be purchased from its box office or its online website.

“We always recommend Select A Seat is the official ticketing provider for Intrust Bank Arena and all of our events that we host,” said AJ Boleski, GM, Intrust Bank Arena.

George broke the bad news to his family that they won’t be be seeing the Shockers and Sooners on Saturday, a real bummer.

“I’ve been kind of caught up in this all day, kinda been frustrated with this whole situation I’ve been taken advantage of,” said Spies.

Wichita Police also say if you ever come across an ad online when purchasing tickets that seems suspicious, always contact them before buying.