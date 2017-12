WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When Wichita State and Oklahoma take the court at Intrust Bank Arena this Saturday, two of the best point guards in the entire country will go at it in WSU’s Landry Shamet and Oklahoma’s Trae Young.

Young leads the nation in scoring at nearly 29 points per game, but Landry Shamet is coming off a career-high 30 points his last game against Oklahoma State. Tip-off for Saturday’s game is at 3 p.m., as the Shockers try to win their third game this season against a Big 12 team.