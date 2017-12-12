Plenty of great Tuesday night high school basketball games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize South boys’ basketball team, Andover Central girls’ basketball team, and North boys’ basketball team were among the winners tonight around Kansas. Here are some other Sunflower State scores:
Andale 50, Wellington 36
Argonia 59, Cunningham 38
Arkansas City 57, Goddard 23
Augusta 69, Winfield 56
Axtell 68, Troy 57
Belle Plaine 78, Chaparral 55
Bennington 60, Lakeside 54
Berean Academy 49, Caldwell 36
Blue Valley 54, SM North 46
Blue Valley 72, Hanover 61
Bonner Springs 66, Basehor-Linwood 59
Buhler 66, Circle 54
Burlingame 65, Hartford 37
Burrton 62, Peabody-Burns 34
BV Southwest 50, Olathe West 46
Carl Junction, Mo. 47, Frontenac 36
Central Plains 53, St. John 34
Clifton-Clyde 58, Washington County 32
Coffeyville 54, Columbus 34
Council Grove 58, Chase County 48
Derby 73, Salina Central 65
Ell-Saline 48, Ellinwood 30
Ellis 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 39
Eudora 59, Louisburg 49
Flinthills 46, Altoona-Midway 29
Fort Scott 64, Chanute 41
Galena 64, Jasper, Mo. 33
Garden Plain 59, Conway Springs 56
Goodland 46, Norton 38
Halstead 60, Sedgwick 50
Hill City 56, Oberlin-Decatur 27
Hoxie 84, Wallace County 56
Jackson Heights 50, Pleasant Ridge 43
Jefferson West 61, Atchison County 27
Junction City 75, Hays 71
KC Christian 60, Horton 46
KC Piper 74, Topeka Hayden 61
KC Turner 68, Lansing 66
Kingman 40, Pratt 38
La Crosse 52, Dighton 45
Labette County 75, Parsons 72
Lakin 67, Sublette 27
Larned 56, Lyons 46
Little River 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 32
Maize 52, Wichita Campus 47
Maize South 68, Andover Central 57
Marysville 62, Concordia 43
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Valley Falls 33
McPherson 73, Abilene 31
Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 40
Ness City 63, Hodgeman County 51
Osage City 68, Central Heights 47
Osawatomie 54, Wellsville 51
Perry-Lecompton 64, Hiawatha 33
Pittsburg 56, Independence 42
Plainville 72, Natoma 22
Pleasanton 63, Crest 38
Pratt Skyline 52, Kinsley 33
Republic County 57, Valley Heights 41
Riverside 60, Holton 46
Riverton 65, Oswego 15
Rock Creek 71, St. Mary’s 42
Rose Hill 69, Mulvane 54
Salina South 59, Hutchinson 53
SM South 64, SM Northwest 41
Smith Center 59, Pike Valley 56
Southeast Saline 57, Beloit 43
Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 38
St. Paul 65, Uniontown 59
Sterling 61, Nickerson 57
Syracuse 57, Wichita County 51
Tonganoxie 54, KC Bishop Ward 51
Topeka West 48, Ottawa 46
Tyro Community Christian 60, Chetopa 46
Ulysses 47, Colby 33
Valley Center 56, Newton 55, OT
Wichita Collegiate 68, Clearwater 54
Wichita East 57, Wichita Bishop Carroll 46
Wichita Heights 71, Wichita Northwest 51
Wichita Home School 66, Pretty Prairie 37
Wichita Independent 45, Douglass 40
Wichita North 75, Kapaun Mount Carmel 68
Wichita Southeast 69, Wichita West 49
Yates Center 65, Southeast 47
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 49, Wellington 46
Andover Central 50, Maize South 37
Atchison 68, KC Washington 32
Augusta 66, Winfield 42
Axtell 66, Troy 15
Baldwin 64, Paola 46
Basehor-Linwood 49, Bonner Springs 33
Belle Plaine 37, Chaparral 33
Beloit 56, Southeast Saline 44
Bennington 36, Lakeside 30
Berean Academy 61, Caldwell 42
Blue Valley 66, SM North 61
Burrton 50, Peabody-Burns 24
Carl Junction, Mo. 72, Frontenac 27
Central Plains 56, St. John 26
Chase 62, Tescott 52
Cheney 81, Medicine Lodge 15
Chetopa 61, Tyro Community Christian 7
Circle 45, Buhler 17
Clay Center 51, Riley County 49
Clifton-Clyde 54, Washington County 42
Columbus 56, Coffeyville 45
Council Grove 48, Chase County 30
Cunningham 50, Argonia 42
Derby 62, Salina Central 37
Dodge City 44, Hugoton 43
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 53, Rawlins County 50
Ell-Saline 45, Ellinwood 33
Eudora 47, Louisburg 37
Eureka 52, Neodesha 33
Fairfield 71, Stafford 61
Flinthills 58, Altoona-Midway 12
Fort Scott 65, Chanute 51
Frankfort 71, Linn 32
Galena 41, Jasper, Mo. 37
Garden Plain 48, Conway Springs 32
Goddard 44, Arkansas City 28
Halstead 64, Sedgwick 37
Hays 70, Junction City 38
Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Victoria 24
Hesston 54, Smoky Valley 25
Hill City 59, Oberlin-Decatur 31
Hodgeman County 51, Ness City 17
Holton 50, Riverside 17
Hutchinson 37, Salina South 20
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Little River 42
Independence 56, Pittsburg 45
Jackson Heights 65, Pleasant Ridge 56
Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 24
KC Piper 56, Topeka Hayden 26
Kingman 46, Pratt 34
Kinsley 53, Pratt Skyline 43
La Crosse 31, Dighton 27
Labette County 68, Parsons 47
Lansing 58, KC Turner 30
Lawrence 64, KC Wyandotte 23
Lebo 36, Madison/Hamilton 32
Lyons 42, Larned 29
Maize 47, Wichita Campus 35
Marysville 48, Concordia 44
McPherson 53, Abilene 36
Nemaha Central 47, Sabetha 35
Newton 52, Valley Center 41
Northern Heights 57, Herington 23
Norton 46, Goodland 28
Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 68, St. Thomas Aquinas 31
Olpe 78, Waverly 32
Oskaloosa 48, McLouth 25
Perry-Lecompton 27, Hiawatha 21
Pittsburg Colgan 42, Carthage, Mo. 36
Plainville 53, Natoma 18
Pleasanton 47, Crest 26
Pretty Prairie 52, Wichita Defenders 39
Rolla 37, Yarbrough, Okla. 32
Rose Hill 57, Mulvane 23
Royal Valley 53, Silver Lake 34
Russell 63, Salina Sacred Heart 53
SM Northwest 55, SM South 46
Smith Center 41, Pike Valley 17
South Barber 51, South Haven 28
South Central 52, Kiowa County 30
Southeast 46, Yates Center 42
Spearville 61, Fowler 13
Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 20
St. Paul 51, Uniontown 7
Sublette 52, Lakin 41
Topeka Seaman 50, Shawnee Heights 38
Ulysses 43, Colby 34
Valley Falls 35, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 28
Valley Heights 66, Republic County 44
Wamego 55, Chapman 48
Wellsville 80, Osawatomie 29
West Franklin 38, Lyndon 35
Wichita Bishop Carroll 30, Wichita East 24
Wichita Collegiate 43, Clearwater 27
Wichita County 39, Syracuse 24
Wichita Heights 66, Wichita Northwest 63, OT
Wichita Independent 40, Douglass 31
Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita West 30
Wichita Sunrise 45, Wichita Classical 37
Wilcox-Hildreth, Neb. 48, Northern Valley 37
Wilson 54, Palco 25