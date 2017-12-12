Plenty of great Tuesday night high school basketball games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize South boys’ basketball team, Andover Central girls’ basketball team, and North boys’ basketball team were among the winners tonight around Kansas. Here are some other Sunflower State scores:

Andale 50, Wellington 36

Argonia 59, Cunningham 38

Arkansas City 57, Goddard 23

Augusta 69, Winfield 56

Axtell 68, Troy 57

Belle Plaine 78, Chaparral 55

Bennington 60, Lakeside 54

Berean Academy 49, Caldwell 36

Blue Valley 54, SM North 46

Blue Valley 72, Hanover 61

Bonner Springs 66, Basehor-Linwood 59

Buhler 66, Circle 54

Burlingame 65, Hartford 37

Burrton 62, Peabody-Burns 34

BV Southwest 50, Olathe West 46

Carl Junction, Mo. 47, Frontenac 36

Central Plains 53, St. John 34

Clifton-Clyde 58, Washington County 32

Coffeyville 54, Columbus 34

Council Grove 58, Chase County 48

Derby 73, Salina Central 65

Ell-Saline 48, Ellinwood 30

Ellis 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 39

Eudora 59, Louisburg 49

Flinthills 46, Altoona-Midway 29

Fort Scott 64, Chanute 41

Galena 64, Jasper, Mo. 33

Garden Plain 59, Conway Springs 56

Goodland 46, Norton 38

Halstead 60, Sedgwick 50

Hill City 56, Oberlin-Decatur 27

Hoxie 84, Wallace County 56

Jackson Heights 50, Pleasant Ridge 43

Jefferson West 61, Atchison County 27

Junction City 75, Hays 71

KC Christian 60, Horton 46

KC Piper 74, Topeka Hayden 61

KC Turner 68, Lansing 66

Kingman 40, Pratt 38

La Crosse 52, Dighton 45

Labette County 75, Parsons 72

Lakin 67, Sublette 27

Larned 56, Lyons 46

Little River 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 32

Maize 52, Wichita Campus 47

Maize South 68, Andover Central 57

Marysville 62, Concordia 43

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Valley Falls 33

McPherson 73, Abilene 31

Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 40

Ness City 63, Hodgeman County 51

Osage City 68, Central Heights 47

Osawatomie 54, Wellsville 51

Perry-Lecompton 64, Hiawatha 33

Pittsburg 56, Independence 42

Plainville 72, Natoma 22

Pleasanton 63, Crest 38

Pratt Skyline 52, Kinsley 33

Republic County 57, Valley Heights 41

Riverside 60, Holton 46

Riverton 65, Oswego 15

Rock Creek 71, St. Mary’s 42

Rose Hill 69, Mulvane 54

Salina South 59, Hutchinson 53

SM South 64, SM Northwest 41

Smith Center 59, Pike Valley 56

Southeast Saline 57, Beloit 43

Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 38

St. Paul 65, Uniontown 59

Sterling 61, Nickerson 57

Syracuse 57, Wichita County 51

Tonganoxie 54, KC Bishop Ward 51

Topeka West 48, Ottawa 46

Tyro Community Christian 60, Chetopa 46

Ulysses 47, Colby 33

Valley Center 56, Newton 55, OT

Wichita Collegiate 68, Clearwater 54

Wichita East 57, Wichita Bishop Carroll 46

Wichita Heights 71, Wichita Northwest 51

Wichita Home School 66, Pretty Prairie 37

Wichita Independent 45, Douglass 40

Wichita North 75, Kapaun Mount Carmel 68

Wichita Southeast 69, Wichita West 49

Yates Center 65, Southeast 47

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andale 49, Wellington 46

Andover Central 50, Maize South 37

Atchison 68, KC Washington 32

Augusta 66, Winfield 42

Axtell 66, Troy 15

Baldwin 64, Paola 46

Basehor-Linwood 49, Bonner Springs 33

Belle Plaine 37, Chaparral 33

Beloit 56, Southeast Saline 44

Bennington 36, Lakeside 30

Berean Academy 61, Caldwell 42

Blue Valley 66, SM North 61

Burrton 50, Peabody-Burns 24

Carl Junction, Mo. 72, Frontenac 27

Central Plains 56, St. John 26

Chase 62, Tescott 52

Cheney 81, Medicine Lodge 15

Chetopa 61, Tyro Community Christian 7

Circle 45, Buhler 17

Clay Center 51, Riley County 49

Clifton-Clyde 54, Washington County 42

Columbus 56, Coffeyville 45

Council Grove 48, Chase County 30

Cunningham 50, Argonia 42

Derby 62, Salina Central 37

Dodge City 44, Hugoton 43

Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 53, Rawlins County 50

Ell-Saline 45, Ellinwood 33

Eudora 47, Louisburg 37

Eureka 52, Neodesha 33

Fairfield 71, Stafford 61

Flinthills 58, Altoona-Midway 12

Fort Scott 65, Chanute 51

Frankfort 71, Linn 32

Galena 41, Jasper, Mo. 37

Garden Plain 48, Conway Springs 32

Goddard 44, Arkansas City 28

Halstead 64, Sedgwick 37

Hays 70, Junction City 38

Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Victoria 24

Hesston 54, Smoky Valley 25

Hill City 59, Oberlin-Decatur 31

Hodgeman County 51, Ness City 17

Holton 50, Riverside 17

Hutchinson 37, Salina South 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Little River 42

Independence 56, Pittsburg 45

Jackson Heights 65, Pleasant Ridge 56

Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 24

KC Piper 56, Topeka Hayden 26

Kingman 46, Pratt 34

Kinsley 53, Pratt Skyline 43

La Crosse 31, Dighton 27

Labette County 68, Parsons 47

Lansing 58, KC Turner 30

Lawrence 64, KC Wyandotte 23

Lebo 36, Madison/Hamilton 32

Lyons 42, Larned 29

Maize 47, Wichita Campus 35

Marysville 48, Concordia 44

McPherson 53, Abilene 36

Nemaha Central 47, Sabetha 35

Newton 52, Valley Center 41

Northern Heights 57, Herington 23

Norton 46, Goodland 28

Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 68, St. Thomas Aquinas 31

Olpe 78, Waverly 32

Oskaloosa 48, McLouth 25

Perry-Lecompton 27, Hiawatha 21

Pittsburg Colgan 42, Carthage, Mo. 36

Plainville 53, Natoma 18

Pleasanton 47, Crest 26

Pretty Prairie 52, Wichita Defenders 39

Rolla 37, Yarbrough, Okla. 32

Rose Hill 57, Mulvane 23

Royal Valley 53, Silver Lake 34

Russell 63, Salina Sacred Heart 53

SM Northwest 55, SM South 46

Smith Center 41, Pike Valley 17

South Barber 51, South Haven 28

South Central 52, Kiowa County 30

Southeast 46, Yates Center 42

Spearville 61, Fowler 13

Spring Hill 51, Metro Academy 20

St. Paul 51, Uniontown 7

Sublette 52, Lakin 41

Topeka Seaman 50, Shawnee Heights 38

Ulysses 43, Colby 34

Valley Falls 35, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 28

Valley Heights 66, Republic County 44

Wamego 55, Chapman 48

Wellsville 80, Osawatomie 29

West Franklin 38, Lyndon 35

Wichita Bishop Carroll 30, Wichita East 24

Wichita Collegiate 43, Clearwater 27

Wichita County 39, Syracuse 24

Wichita Heights 66, Wichita Northwest 63, OT

Wichita Independent 40, Douglass 31

Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita West 30

Wichita Sunrise 45, Wichita Classical 37

Wilcox-Hildreth, Neb. 48, Northern Valley 37

Wilson 54, Palco 25

