Operation Holiday makes final push for donations

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Every little bit helps.

“When I was young, we were on that fixed income, and this is where my mom came to shop,” says Rhonda Hicks, who stopped by to donate food she collected at Wichita State. “And I tell everyone this is where I got my first doll, I got my first toys… I would get a hat, scarf, coat.”

Hicks is one of hundreds coming into the old Sears entrance at Towne West Square, to donate to Operation Holiday.

Volunteers say the donations have been strong. But, more is needed.

“What do I do out here? I’m right now… Getting all the people in the community that are interested in helping us out, actually get out here,” says Alex Reazin. ” I just think it’s a collection of a lot of people who want to do good for their community and it shows.”

Alex and others are taking donations through Thursday. Operation Holiday begins its distribution on Thursday to those in need for the holidays.