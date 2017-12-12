Kansas prosecutor clears deputy in August officer-involved shooting

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Attorney said the officer-involved shooting death of William Holmes was justified. It happened back on August 28 on I-135 in McPherson County following a pursuit by the Newton Police Department.

A McPherson County sheriff’s deputy shot Holmes after he burglarized a car in Newton, led officers on a chase, struggled with a deputy, and at one point attempted to grab the deputy’s gun.

Back in August, the family of Holmes told KSN he suffered from mental health issues and may have been off of his medication. However, they believe there could have been another way to subdue him. A family member tells KSN they do not agree with the decision of the attorney.

To read the full report click the link below or the document.

