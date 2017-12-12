Free 2-day dental clinic planned for February in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A free dental clinic is coming to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson next year and is expected to draw massive crowds.

The Hutchinson News reports that the Kansas Mission of Mercy clinic is planned for Feb 9 and 10.

The outgoing president of the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund in Hutchinson is Kim Moore. He recalls that people lined up at 4 a.m. at a 2003 Mission of Mercy clinic in Garden City, despite a snowstorm. Moore says the demand illustrates the problem with access to dental care.

Some employers do not offer dental insurance, and insurance coverage can be limited. Medicare does not have a dental care benefit, and Medicaid recipients may or may not have dental coverage.

Nearly 30,000 have attended past clinics.

