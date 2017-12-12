Barton County sheriff says $7,500 in marijuana confiscated in mail

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Department seized $7,500 worth of marijuana in the mail on Monday.

The sheriff’s office along with the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office K9 and the United States Postal Service executed a pair of search warrants in the city of Great Bend.

The marijuana was confiscated that was being sent through the mail.

One person was arrested, and officers expect to make further arrests. Right now, the case is still under investigation.

