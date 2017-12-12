Barton County sheriff pleads not guilty to mistreatment

By Published:
Barton County Sheriff Brian J. Bellendir. (KSN Photo)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) – A central Kansas sheriff who’s accused of striking a handcuffed man has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor.

The Great Bend Tribune reports that Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir entered the plea last week through his attorney to the charge of mistreatment of a confined person.

The charge, which was filed last month by a special prosecutor, alleges that Bellendir spoke in a “vulgar, rude and/or angry manner” to a man after he was booked into jail in August on a probation violation charge. Bellendir also is accused of striking the man on the side of the head.

The sheriff was issued a summons in October after an investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents. Bellendir later issued a statement noting he was still on the job.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s