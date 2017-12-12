American Red Cross honors heroes at breakfast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross honored everyday heroes at a breakfast event Tuesday morning.

Six people were honored including a teen who saved a friend from a drowning, a police officer who risked his life to save others.

The recipient of the Lifetime Hero Award is Wichita Fire Captain Chris Fleming.

“Anytime you get honored for doing your job and for helping your own people, again it’s very humbling, and it’s really an honor,” said Capt. Fleming.

The categories include the gift of life, Good Samaritan, call to action, commitment to community, and disaster relief.

