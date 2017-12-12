3 killed in Kansas City, Kansas, crash identified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have identified three people killed last week when a van went off the side of a Kansas City, Kansas, road and landed upside down on a stretch of railroad tracks.

Police said Monday that the victims were 45-year-old Steven Gelhart, 29-year-old Joe Bosquez and 31-year-old Destiny Gregory.

Gelhart and Bosquez were pronounced dead at the scene of the Thursday night crash, while Gregory died at a hospital. A fourth person injured in the crash has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Police say the van wasn’t struck by a train. The crash remains under investigation.

