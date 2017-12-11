Wichita megachurch has plans to build its own ‘village’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Acres of vacant land surrounding Central Community Church in Wichita may not go unused for much longer.

“What do we have to do to get the community to come over our curb? And so, we began to think a lot about the village,” said Bob Beckler, senior pastor at the church.

The village will be called “Central Landing.”

One of the major additions will be a senior adult living center.

“Through that we want to create a community where people can be a part of it, where there’s things that they can be involved in, where they can be involved in the Children’s Ministry here,” said Beckler.

Along with housing, the church wants to give people entertainment options as well.

“We’ve got a new chapel, that we’re building,” said Beckler. “Alongside of the chapel we’re going to have an outdoor wedding venue. We’re looking at a brand new youth and fitness center that we hope that the community will come together and be a part of this.”

Church leaders say they are also looking to build a barn that will be used as an events center.

Next to that they are planning for a kindergarten through eighth grade school right off Maple Street.

“Initially I’m very pleased because anytime we can develop within the central area of previously undeveloped land within the city limits, it’s a benefit because the infrastructure is already there,” said Bryan Frye, a Wichita council member.

Those behind the project say, it will benefit the entire community.

“We’ve had this land and it has been kind of dormant for quite a while and now it is exciting to see the potential,” said Beckler.

Church officials say they would like to start building the chapel around April 2018.

They would like to start building the senior housing in Fall 2018.

At this point, they’re not sure how many units that will include.