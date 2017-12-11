Villanova No. 1, Wichita State No. 3 in latest AP Poll

Villanova is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.

The Wildcats (10-0) were fourth but earned 41 of 65 first-place votes to hop over Michigan State, which earned 19 first-place votes to climb from third to second. They were the favorites to take over at the top following unanimous No. 1 Duke’s weekend loss at Boston College.

Wichita State climbed three spots to No. 3, followed by Duke and Arizona State. The Sun Devils (9-0) jumped 11 spots and earned the other five first-place votes after winning at then-No. 2 Kansas to extend their best start since the 1974-75 season.

The Jayhawks fell to No. 13 after two losses.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap