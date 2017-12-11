U.S. Supreme Court allows Scott Cheever’s conviction, death sentence to stand

By Published:
Scott Cheever (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review for a second time the case of Scott Cheever leaving his capital murder conviction and death sentence intact, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

The high court’s denial means Cheever’s conviction and death sentence, which previously were affirmed by the Kansas Supreme Court, will stand on direct appeal. The case will next be returned to the Kansas courts for further proceedings under the Kansas death penalty statute.

Cheever was convicted of capital murder for the January 2005 killing of Greenwood County Sheriff Matt Samuels. The Kansas Supreme Court had previously overturned the conviction in 2012, citing a constitutional violation and ordered a new trial. Schmidt appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 2013 unanimously overturned the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision, and remanded the case to the Kansas Supreme Court for further proceedings. In July 2016, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld Cheever’s conviction and sentence in a 6-1 ruling.

It is the fourth death penalty case to exhaust direct appeals since the Kansas Legislature reinstated the death penalty in 1994.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s