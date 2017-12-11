U.S. Supreme Court allows Scott Cheever’s conviction, death sentence to stand

Related Coverage His father’s legacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review for a second time the case of Scott Cheever leaving his capital murder conviction and death sentence intact, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

The high court’s denial means Cheever’s conviction and death sentence, which previously were affirmed by the Kansas Supreme Court, will stand on direct appeal. The case will next be returned to the Kansas courts for further proceedings under the Kansas death penalty statute.

Cheever was convicted of capital murder for the January 2005 killing of Greenwood County Sheriff Matt Samuels. The Kansas Supreme Court had previously overturned the conviction in 2012, citing a constitutional violation and ordered a new trial. Schmidt appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 2013 unanimously overturned the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision, and remanded the case to the Kansas Supreme Court for further proceedings. In July 2016, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld Cheever’s conviction and sentence in a 6-1 ruling.

It is the fourth death penalty case to exhaust direct appeals since the Kansas Legislature reinstated the death penalty in 1994.

