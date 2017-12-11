Several cases of the Flu reported in Wichita, overall increase in region

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The gunk, the flu, the winter crud, no matter what you call it, odds are, you’ve had it, or you know someone who has.

“Over the last few months we have seen a lot of just the commons cold, upper respiratory infections, Bronchitis, sinus infections,” says Andrea Babb, Physician Assistant at Clifton Family Medicine.

About 30-50 people a day come in to Clifton Family Medicine with cold-like symptoms, according to Babb.

“You know people just kind of feel run down,” she says.

She says it is almost unavoidable.

“If you are going to get it, you are going to get it. It seems like it is kind of airborne and something a lot of people can’t avoid because you can’t stop going to work. You can’t not go to the store,” says Babb.

Babb says they have also diagnosed three cases of the flu in the last two weeks.

A virus, that can be deadly, especially to the young, the old and those with compromised immune systems.

Babb says out of the three cases none of the people had the flu shot.

The CDC reports that the flu vaccine reduces the risk of flu illness by 40-60%, but Babb says it’s effectiveness depends on whether or not it is the correct strand.

Regardless of if you got the vaccine some common sense will help prevent the spread of the illnesses going around.

“Good hand washing,” says Babb. Use sanitary wipes to wash down shopping carts.”