Living nativity draws large crowd at Wichita church

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, the College Hill Neighborhood Association held their lights tour along with a living nativity at East Heights United Methodist Church.

The warm temperatures definitely brought out a crowd.

“Normally, we don’t have this many people here, and it’s really touching that so many people are coming this year, I don’t know why this year specifically people showed up? But I’m glad they did,” said Olivia Lehrman, East Heights United Methodist youth group.

The group puts on the nativity complete with a live baby Jesus.

“With live animals and the live baby, sometimes you don’t know what’s going to happen so sometimes the animals have a mind of their own,” said Paige Nelson, East Heights United Methodist youth group.

Like the donkey that just didn’t want to go Bethlehem, and the goats that ate most of the grass in front of the church.

“And, I feel like that might be a draw, but at least we’re telling the Christmas story,” said Nelson.

The animals, which came from a local petting zoo, are a big hit with young and old.

And it’s a combination of both live animals and getting people to interact with some of these holiday traditions that the group hopes will keep people coming back.

“It’s a day to give back and to remember what Christmas is really about instead of being self-centered the whole time,” said Lehrman.

