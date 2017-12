WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a dominant 26-15 win over the Oakland Raiders, one that kept them controlling their own destiny in the AFC West title race.

The Chiefs can really take control of the division with a win this upcoming Saturday against the Chargers. The two teams are tied for the AFC West lead with 7-6 records, but the Chiefs currently own the tiebreaker based on their 24-10 win over Los Angeles in week three.