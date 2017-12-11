Homeless man critically injured in fire he apparently set

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Saline County authorities say a homeless man who was found badly burned in a field near Salina apparently started a fire to stay warm.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says 49-year-old Brett Hageman, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was found unconscious Saturday by firefighters who responded to a fire just north of Salina.

Authorities found a lighter nearby and believe Hageman started the fire and then fell asleep.

The Salina Journal report s Hageman was in critical condition Monday at a Wichita hospital.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.