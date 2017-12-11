Homeless man critically injured in fire he apparently set

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Saline County authorities say a homeless man who was found badly burned in a field near Salina apparently started a fire to stay warm.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says 49-year-old Brett Hageman, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was found unconscious Saturday by firefighters who responded to a fire just north of Salina.

Authorities found a lighter nearby and believe Hageman started the fire and then fell asleep.

The Salina Journal report s Hageman was in critical condition Monday at a Wichita hospital.

