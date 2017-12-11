Hays man killed in Rush County rollover

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 51-year-old Hays man was killed Sunday when his vehicle rolled six miles east of La Crosse.

A Toyota Tacoma was westbound on K-4 when it hit the gravel shoulder. The Tacoma entered the ditch and overturned in a field.

The driver, Darin Alan Stiles, was ejected. The patrol didn’t release the exact time of the crash.

