Colorado man thanks Ashland in for their hospitality

ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Facebook post is going viral about a man who got lost in Ashland on his way to Colorado and received a warm welcome from the community.

“I read it and I just thought it was so cool that he thought this was a nice place,” said Ashland resident Brenda Mead.

In the Facebook post, Kevin Stevenson said he was heading to Colorado Springs from Oklahoma, meaning to drive through Texas and New Mexico, when he somehow ended up in Ashland.

Jesse Solorio was there to help.

“He said ‘all my electronic equipment shut down. My phone, my GPS, my Pandora,’ he says, ‘I don’t have any service out here, and I don’t know where I am,’” said Solorio.

In the post, Stevenson says he thought the safest bet was to ask the local Kansas Department of Transportation office for help, but he was worried how he’d be received in a small town with few minorities.

“We kind of jumped up and was going to help him,” said Solorio, a KDOT employee, “and he kind of, like [Stevenson] said [on Facebook], took a couple of steps back, and we were like, we’re all right.”

They gave him a map, offered him coffee, and helped him home. Stevenson’s post also described people on the street waving at him like they knew him as he drove by, which is pretty typical in Ashland.

“Everybody knows everybody,” said Mead, “and if they don’t know everybody, they’re more than happy to wave at them as they go by.”

His Facebook post has been shared almost 900 times, and Ashland residents love what he had to say.

“I just think it would be cool if he’d come back to town so we could all meet him,” said Mead, “because I’m glad he thought that we had a nice little town.”

KSN reached out to Kevin Stevenson to ask about his experience, but he didn’t respond yet.