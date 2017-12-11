City of Buhler opts for surveillance cameras around town

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Buhler is taking a proactive approach to deterring crime and solving cases by installing surveillance cameras around town.

City commission voted at their November 28 meeting to install cameras five to six cameras around town, one at each entrance to town and two downtown.

“The city has a very low crime rate, and we want to keep it that way, that’s why a lot of people, we believe live in our community because it’s very safe and quiet. So as the price of the camera systems have gone down, we thought it was a perfect time to install the system,” Buhler Mayor Daniel Friesen said.

Friesen said most citizens and business owners were on board with the idea, but one citizen addressed privacy concerns.

“We want to reiterate, these cameras are just to be focused on the public right of way…not in anyone’s back yard, not in anyone’s front yard, just in the public right of way,” Friesen said.

A business owner in Buhler volunteered to purchase and install the cameras at cost, so the city will spend between $7,000-10,000 according to Friesen.

Downtown business owners are embracing the approach the city has taken.

“To me, it was very exciting, very forward, moving forward with our town. You know we are very safe in Buhler right now, we don’t feel like we’re not safe, but I think this just puts us into the next step,” Shelly Bartel, owner of Bartel Kitchen and Bath said on Wednesday.

Bartel, a 25-year-resident of Buhler added, she doesn’t feel the surveillance is like “big brother,” rather a positive move by the city.

The cameras will be installed during the first quarter of 2018.

