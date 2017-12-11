Chris Mann performs with Wichita Grand Opera

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s own Chris Mann was back in town Saturday and performed at a Gala Christmas concert featuring the Wichita Grand Opera.

He performed his Christmas concert, “Chris Mann: Home for Christmas.”

KSN caught up with Mann before his show.

“You know there’s so much negativity in the world right now, and I live in L.A., the world is literally on fire. Here tonight, we’re all about love, we’re all about celebrating family, friends and the spirit of Christmas, and I’m just really glad to bring tow hours of that to Wichita tonight.”

Chris will be performing on “The Voice” Tuesday on KSN. The show begins at 7 p.m.

