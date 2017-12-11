Bullying post goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A video on Facebook has gone viral for the message an East Tennessee boy has about bullying.

In the since-removed video Kimberly Jones posted on Friday, you see Keaton tearfully begin by asking, “why do they bully?” That video has been viewed more than 22 million times.

Keaton questions how bullies can find joy by picking on others.

He goes on to describe his experience from the day, including how other students poured milk on him and put food down his clothes.

“We all know how it feels to want to belong,” Kimberly Jones said in her post, “but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

He says he is not the sole victim of bullying at his school, and that other students are targets too.

Keaton says people who are different shouldn’t be criticized for that. Keaton ends the video by saying “it will probably get better one day.”

As of Monday morning, a crowdsourcing page had raised more than $46,000 for the boy.

Nearly 450,000 people had shared Kimberly Jones’ original Facebook post as of Monday, and numerous people have stepped up for Keaton on social media, including Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

