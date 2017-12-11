Bullying post goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A video on Facebook has gone viral for the message an East Tennessee boy has about bullying.

In the since-removed video Kimberly Jones posted on Friday, you see Keaton tearfully begin by asking, “why do they bully?” That video has been viewed more than 22 million times.

Keaton questions how bullies can find joy by picking on others.

He goes on to describe his experience from the day, including how other students poured milk on him and put food down his clothes.

“We all know how it feels to want to belong,” Kimberly Jones said in her post, “but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

He says he is not the sole victim of bullying at his school, and that other students are targets too.

Keaton says people who are different shouldn’t be criticized for that. Keaton ends the video by saying “it will probably get better one day.”

As of Monday morning, a crowdsourcing page had raised more than $46,000 for the boy.

Nearly 450,000 people had shared Kimberly Jones’ original Facebook post as of Monday, and numerous people have stepped up for Keaton on social media, including Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

This is heartbreaking. But the response of support for him is a beautiful thing. Add me to your long list of friends Keaton. https://t.co/NKasvdo00u — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 10, 2017

This boy is incredibly brave and the video really got to me. @danawhite, If he takes you up on your offer to see UFC Headquarters, I would be honored to host him and his family at our place if they need somewhere to stay. https://t.co/EWx05o0yI0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2017

I need someone to connect me with this child's family, please. I've been told he is from Knoxville. Mr. Lewan is against bullying and willing to provide his services as a bodyguard. Do your thing, Twitter! Connect us. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/OkrQP0UTqe — Nate Bain (@natebain) December 9, 2017