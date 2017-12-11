2 Pitt State profs arrested amid illegal recording inquiry

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – Two Pittsburg State University associate professors have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into the illegal recording of a nude or partially clothed person.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that police say the two suspects were arrested last week and released on bond. One is suspected of felony breach of privacy, and the other of misdemeanor stalking.

Police said in a news release that a warrant says the victim was identifiable in a video, which was disseminated.

Provost Lynette Olson said in a news release that the university takes the allegations “very seriously” and is working with law enforcement. Olson says the two associate professors have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s