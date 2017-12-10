Wichita girl says being bullied in school inspired her to give

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just under $8 million animals are brought into local shelters nationwide, every year. Each shelter has their own set of rules and focus, but one thing remains the same; their mission to help animals.

One of Wichita’s local animal shelters, Beauties and Beasts, has stepped up for animals in many ways, even during national disasters like Hurricane Harvey. However, these nonprofit organizations need help and Saturday, they got it.

“I really like animals,” said Leah Crump.

Leah is a Wichita girl with a big heart and this year for her twelfth birthday, she told her mom she wanted to donate her special day to helping animals.

“Instead of a birthday party and presents, I’d rather have a donation for dogs,” explained Leah.

Leah’s mom called a friend who works for A New U Salon & Boutique to ask if Leah could collect donations for animals without a home in their space. The boutique happily accepted the offer, adding that they were excited to be a part of Leah’s selfless act of kindness.

“Everybody here is dog lovers,” explained Jenna Steier. “Leah has been bullied for a really long time and it got bigger a week ago so, I decided I wanted to make it special for her.”

Leah says being bullied in school inspired her to help stray animals that also face cruelty. Her efforts inspired many people to come and donate food, supplies and even money towards the cause. Leah’s mother, Danielle had tears in her eyes when she spoke of how proud she was of her daughter’s ambitions.

“Animals are mistreated and bullied and I know that she has felt that and I’m just beyond proud of her,” said Leah’s mom, Danielle Hayworth. “People need to be kind and I’m glad that I raised one and I feel like I’ve done something right. I love you — I’m so proud.”

Leah plans to deliver the donations to Beauties and Beasts on Monday.