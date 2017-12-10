Wichita girl says being bullied in school inspired her to give

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just under $8 million animals are brought into local shelters nationwide, every year. Each shelter has their own set of rules and focus,  but one thing remains the same; their mission to help animals.

One of Wichita’s local animal shelters, Beauties and Beasts, has stepped up for animals in many ways, even during national disasters like Hurricane Harvey. However, these nonprofit organizations need help and Saturday, they got it.

“I really like animals,” said Leah Crump.

Leah is a Wichita girl with a big heart and this year for her twelfth birthday, she told her mom she wanted to donate her special day to helping animals.

“Instead of a birthday party and presents, I’d rather have a donation for dogs,” explained Leah.

Leah’s mom called a friend who works for A New U Salon & Boutique to ask if Leah could collect donations for animals without a home in their space. The boutique happily accepted the offer, adding that they were excited to be a part of Leah’s selfless act of kindness.

“Everybody here is dog lovers,” explained Jenna Steier. “Leah has been bullied for a really long time and it got bigger a week ago so, I decided I wanted to make it special for her.”

Leah says being bullied in school inspired her to help stray animals that also face cruelty. Her efforts inspired many people to come and donate food, supplies and even money towards the cause. Leah’s mother, Danielle had tears in her eyes when she spoke of how proud she was of her daughter’s ambitions.

“Animals are mistreated and bullied and I know that she has felt that and I’m just beyond proud of her,” said Leah’s mom, Danielle Hayworth. “People need to be kind and I’m glad that I raised one and I feel like I’ve done something right. I love you — I’m so proud.”

Leah plans to deliver the donations to Beauties and Beasts on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s