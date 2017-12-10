Hutchinson house fire started by 4-year-old playing with lighter

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department wants to remind adults to teach their children fire safety after a four-year-old started a house fire Sunday morning.

According to Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer, crews were called to a house fire in the 1400 block of E. 5th Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When initial crews arrived to the scene they discovered a pile of clothes was on fire in a closet.

The fire was quickly contained and no one was harmed. Investigators did determine that the child caused the fire by playing with a lighter.

Authorities are reminding adults to teach their children to never play with matches or lighters. They suggest parents make it a habit of placing those items up and away from children. Also, they encourage parents to take time to teach children how to respond to the sound of a smoke alarm.

Chief Beer said new statistics show that once a smoke alarm sounds, you have three minutes to get out safely.