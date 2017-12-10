Head-on crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in southeast Kansas

Published:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead and four others are injured following a crash late Saturday.

According to the crash report, it happened around 11 p.m. on US-166 in Montgomery County. That’s just north of the Kansas-Oklahoma line.

29-year-old Terry Lee Reeder II was headed west on the highway when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with another car.

Reeder, along with one his passengers 25-year-old Kaity Piece, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other passengers in Reeder’s car were sent to the hospital with injuries.

85-year-old Alvin D. Gaston, the driver of the second vehicle, was also sent to the hospital.

