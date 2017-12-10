Hays man dies in Rush County crash

RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hays man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Rush County sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Darin Stiles, 51, was traveling westbound on K-4 when he hit a gravel shoulder and over-corrected.

The Tacoma he was driving entered a ditch, overturned in a field and ended up on the passenger side. Stile was ejected from the truck.

The exact time of the crash is unknown.

