Thief steals little girl’s wheelchair

CNN Published:
(Photo courtesy CNN/WCPO)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – An Ohio woman is pleading with whoever may have stolen her six-year-old daughter’s wheelchair.

The wheelchair was last seen behind a van outside of her home. Hamilton went inside her home for a few moments, came back outside, and it was gone.

“It’s very hurtful and it hurts for her to not go to school because she loves school,” said Casey Hamilton.

For six-year-old Austyn Bloebaum, who has spina bifida, her only way around is on her wheelchair.

“I want my chair back,” said Austyn.

The chair was put outside Thursday morning and as they waited for the school bus inside the chair vanished.

“Everybody on the street know Austyn they know her chair they know her,” said Casey. “Everybody loves her so I was like ‘I don’t understand,’ and then reality it, somebody took her wheelchair.”

Casey can’t believe someone would do this.

“I’m not sure what you thought you were going to get out of it, but you took her legs and her ability to function outside the house away from her and that’s not fair,” said Casey.

The chair is an $8,500 custom wheelchair. And Casey says not having it is putting her daughter’s life on pause.

“She cannot walk, so the wheelchair gives her the ability to function outside of the house,” said Casey.

Now, Casey is hoping someone will come forward with information on where her daughter’s wheelchair might be.

“If you stole it like I’ve been praying for you because that’s really really low,” said Casey. “Like clearly you need some help.”

