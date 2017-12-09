Rock Chalk, flooded? Water main breaks at Allen Fieldhouse

KSHB-TV Published:
(Photo courtesy KSHB-TV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Just two days before fans wave the wheat in a big matchup for second ranked KU, a water main broke Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

According to Athletic Department spokesman James Marchiony, the break occurred on the third floor. Water got on the concourses on the south end of all three levels of the building

Marchiony said the water did not reach the court at the 62-year-old facility.

Crews worked Friday night to resolve the issue and clean up the mess.

The water main break will not impact Sunday’s game against 16th ranked Arizona State. The game will tip-off at 1:00 pm.

