Push to amend Kansas Constitution on schools appears futile

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court’s latest order to legislators to boost spending on public schools has Republicans talking again about amending the state constitution to curb the courts’ power.

Moves to amend the constitution have become nearly automatic for conservative Republicans over the past dozen years as the state has lost school funding lawsuits.

The proposals have failed to attract the two-thirds majorities in the GOP-controlled Legislature to get on the ballot for a statewide vote.

So this effort doesn’t look to be any different.

Democrats are all but certain to vote together against any proposed amendment.

Conservative Republicans need the votes of GOP moderates to get the two-thirds majorities to put a proposal on the ballot.

And GOP moderates say they are skeptical of proposed amendments.

