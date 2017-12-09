Police identify victim in weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect is behind bars in connection to a shooting that left 45-year-old Randy Gibson dead and two other men injured.

Wichita police confirm Jeremiah Mork, 21, was arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday after officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the area of Pawnee and Cardington. The 31-year-old victim directed officers to a home in the 2200 block of South Parkridge and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The male informed the officers that his friend had also been shot in the 2200 block of South Parkridge,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “Officers responded to the Parkridge address. Upon arrival, they could still hear shots being fired inside the residence.”

Officers said the suspect, identified as Monk, came out of the home holding a gun. He was arrested without incident.

“The three males were removing the property when the suspect, a 21-year-old male, began shooting Mr. Gibson,” added Davidson.

After the arrest, police went into the home and found Gibson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found a 38-year-old woman inside, unharmed.

Another 22-year-old man who was shot showed up at the hospital later to be treated for his gunshot wound.

Police said it was the 37th homicide this year in Wichita

