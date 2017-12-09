Police arrest man in fatal shooting Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect is behind bars in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Police tell us it started around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the area of Pawnee and Cardington.

The victim directed officers to a home in the 2200 block of South Parkridge and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

When officers arrived, they say a 21-year-old man came out of the home holding a gun. The suspect was arrested without incident.

After the arrest, police tell us they went into the home and found a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found a 38-year-old woman inside, unharmed.

The 21 year old was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Although WPD has not released the name of the suspect, they say this is not a random act.