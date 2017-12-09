Officials from UN, North Korea agree situation is dangerous

The Associated Press Published:
Kim Jong Un
This Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says its political chief and North Korea’s foreign minister agree that the current situation on the Korean peninsula is the most dangerous security issue in the world.

U.N. Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman returned Friday from a four-day visit to North Korea, where he met with officials including North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Saturday that Feltman and his hosts agreed that the Korean situation is “the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue” in the world today.”

Feltman’s visit came at a time of high tension between North Korea, South Korea, Japan and the United States, sparked by North Korea’s frequent missile launches.

Dujarric says Feltman told the North Koreans there can only be a diplomatic solution.

