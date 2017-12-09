Man shot in face with CO2 gun during armed robbery

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men are behind bars after an armed robbery in Hays early Saturday morning.

According to Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler, a 20-year-old man was injured during the robbery. The victim told authorities two men knocked on his motel room door and forced their way into his room at gunpoint.

The men took the victim’s wallet and a .45 caliber handgun. The victim was held down throughout the robbery and was shot in the face with a CO2 powered handgun, injuring the victim.

During the investigation, authorities were able to find the suspects at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of E. 33rd St. A search warrant was served and the two men were arrested without incident.

The victim’s wallet, cash and gun were recovered.

