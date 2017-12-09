Kansas State Loses to Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. – K-State found the defense it needed in the final minutes but couldn’t find the shots in a 61-54 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Intrust Bank Arena Saturday night. Four Wildcats reached double figures, including a team-best 15 points from Xavier Sneed, but cold shooting – K-State missed its last eight attempts and didn’t have a field goal in the final five minutes – iced any rally and a 23-game home winning streak against non-conference foes.

Dean Wade (13), Kamau Stokes (11) and Barry Brown, Jr. (10) joined Sneed in double digits, but no Wildcat could find the bottom of the net away from the free throw line as Tulsa kept K-State at arms-length in the waning minutes.