Kansas amputee, Paralympic athlete inspires other amputees to overcome obstacles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita kids who have had a leg or arm amputated got the opportunity to meet a Paralympian who is just like them on Saturday.

Liz Willis is a Paralympic athlete who now spends her time inspiring others to overcome their obstacles. Willis lost the bottom half of her left leg due to a complication during the birth of her son, but she says the loss gave her a new lease on life.

“During those hard times in life when I couldn’t walk and I couldn’t take care of myself or my son, I had to say ‘OK God, I don’t understand why you did this to me but there has to be a greater purpose,'” said Willis.

Willis says she never lost her hope or her mission and Saturday was a chance to make sure others felt the same. Saturday Liz spoke to a Wichita amputee support group about her greater purpose while encouraging them to find their own.

“I was bleeding internally and in order to save my life and my son’s life they ended up having to amputate,” Willis explained to the group.

Willis opened the floor for questions. Some asked about her injury and how she managed to compete in the Olympics, others asked about her family dynamic and how it changed after she lost her leg. But Monty Rush only asked for her presence.

“I went in for surgery,” explained Rush. “They were going to remove an abscess. Check to see why it was not healing and I woke up and my wife told me they had amputated the lower portion on my right leg.”

This came as a shock to Rush and his wife who expected him to be in and out of the hospital within a few hours. Rush explained how losing his leg to a bacterial infection changed his life, adding that support groups like this helps him to overcome some of his biggest obstacles.

“This is inspiring,” said Rush. “Hearing her story has inspired me and coming to something like this; meeting other people that encountered the same problems you’re encountering, it’s important for people to have something like this.”

There were also children with amputations at this event who were able to interact in physical activities with Paralympian Liz Willis. Rush says he hopes that he continues to see more events like this for amputee survivors.

