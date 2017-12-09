K-9 officer attacks innocent woman

WARNING: This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature of the material.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CNN) – Police are apologizing after one of their K-9 officers attacked an innocent woman in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The incident was captured by a police body cam in September.

The dog clamped the arm of 52-year-old Desiree Collins and would not let go. The footage shows her in agonizing pain, with police officers trying to help her.

They eventually managed to pull her away from the dog, but not before she suffered bite injuries. Police later said the attack was a terrible accident that should have never happened.

One officer was suspended for a day after the incident.

Collins was attacked while taking garbage out near her home, just as police were waiting to catch burglary suspects.

