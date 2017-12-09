Family forced to dig woman’s grave after cemetery leaves burial plot unfinished

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CNN) – A family in Kentucky was shocked when they came to bid a final goodbye to a family member who died of cancer.

A cemetery in Lexington had not finished digging her gravesite yet, so the family members had to do it themselves.

“Krystina never once complained about her illness. She never got mad. She laughed. She had a laugh that all of her friends kept saying yesterday, Krystina had an infectious laugh,” explained her sister, Heidi Lawson.

The 33 year old had brain cancer.

She had battled it for years and when her fight ended, family wanted her buried near other loved ones.

“It was terrible to sit and watch your sister’s coffin sitting there and your family burying her,” said Lawson. “It’s not right.”

Lawson drove back to her sister’s gravesite the day after the burial to see what Krystina’s grave looked like. It was a mess, with dirt everywhere and shovels still sitting nearby.

“I mean, so many emotions is going through me,” said Paul Gilbert, Krystina’s husband. “I wanted to cry one minute. I didn’t know how to act.”

How could this happen?

Jeremy Williams, the cemetery manager, said the board that oversees the cemetery is working to hire someone else.

“I mean, we hire the people to do the work and they’re supposed to do it and if they don’t then we just have to deal with it,” said Williams.

Krystina’s family said it isn’t looking for money back. They just want to shield others from the same pain.

“We just don’t want anybody else to go through this,” said Lawson.

