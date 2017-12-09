Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V," poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police said Wednesday, April 6, 2016, that detectives are investigating Sheen in response to a criminal report filed last week and have obtained a search warrant. The website RadarOnline reported Wednesday that the warrant was served on its operators in an attempt to obtain audio in which Sheen purportedly threatens his ex-fiancee, Scottine Ross. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim.

In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid’s allegations “ridiculous” and “disgusting.” The Enquirer’s Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Sheen had assaulted Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen around 20. Sheen and Haim, who died in 2010, both appeared in the 1986 release “Lucas.” Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film’s production.

Sheen is seeking unspecified damages.

The Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., said in a statement Saturday that it looked “forward to litigating” the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen’s “depravities.”

