Wild Friday night of high school hoops

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This second Friday of the high school basketball season definitely set the bar for the rest of the year. There were buzzer-beaters, high-flying dunks, and everything in between.

Derby and Maize split their boys/girls doubleheader, with the Panthers girls winning and the Eagles boys winning in walk-off fashion. The Andover girls’ basketball team topped Eisenhower, while the Tigers boys returned the favor with a win over the Trojans. The Bishop Carroll ladies won in double overtime against Northwest, and the Grizzlies boys knocked off Bishop Carroll.

Elsewhere, the Maize South boys, Andover Central boys and South girls were also all winners.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s