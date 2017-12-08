Wild Friday night of high school hoops

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This second Friday of the high school basketball season definitely set the bar for the rest of the year. There were buzzer-beaters, high-flying dunks, and everything in between.

Derby and Maize split their boys/girls doubleheader, with the Panthers girls winning and the Eagles boys winning in walk-off fashion. The Andover girls’ basketball team topped Eisenhower, while the Tigers boys returned the favor with a win over the Trojans. The Bishop Carroll ladies won in double overtime against Northwest, and the Grizzlies boys knocked off Bishop Carroll.

Elsewhere, the Maize South boys, Andover Central boys and South girls were also all winners.