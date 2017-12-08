Wichita man sentenced to 29 years in prison for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for the murder of Reyona Caldwell.

Dane Wright was sentenced to life plus 59 months by Judge Steven Ternes. According to Dan Dillon, Media Coordinator for the Office of the District Attorney, this means Wright must serve 25 years with an additional four years for a total of 29 years.

Wright will not be eligible for parole for 29 years.

In June, Reyona Caldwell was found dead in a burning home and her three children were missing. The children were later found safe.

