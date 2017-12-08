Wichita man sentenced to 29 years in prison for murder

By Published:
Dane Wright (Courtesy: KBI)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for the murder of Reyona Caldwell.

Dane Wright was sentenced to life plus 59 months by Judge Steven Ternes. According to Dan Dillon, Media Coordinator for the Office of the District Attorney, this means Wright must serve 25 years with an additional four years for a total of 29 years.

Wright will not be eligible for parole for 29 years.

In June, Reyona Caldwell was found dead in a burning home and her three children were missing. The children were later found safe.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s