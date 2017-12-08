Wichita man arrested after killing relative’s dog

By Published: Updated:
(KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty Thursday night.

Police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Silver Springs, near Central and Ridge Road.

There was an argument going on between a 24-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. Police say the man threw the woman’s dog on the ground.

The dog was dead when officers arrived around 7:00 p.m. and police arrested Andrew Petersburg on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s