Wichita man arrested after killing relative’s dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty Thursday night.

Police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Silver Springs, near Central and Ridge Road.

There was an argument going on between a 24-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. Police say the man threw the woman’s dog on the ground.

The dog was dead when officers arrived around 7:00 p.m. and police arrested Andrew Petersburg on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

