Update: Montgomery County woman’s body identified

KSNW-TV Published:
(Photos courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they have identified the body of a woman found floating in a camping area on Thursday.

After posting pictures of the woman’s tattoos on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office said they have received many calls regarding the woman, identified as Cindy “Pinky” Ann Easom, a 33-year-old from Miami, Oklahoma.

“It is a tremendous help when the community comes forward with information,” said Sheriff Robert Dierks.

Hunters called authorities after they discovered a female floating in the water approximately .25 miles away from a boat ramp in the area.

Montgomery County deputies as well as paramedics from Independence Fire and EMS boarded the hunters’ boat, located the woman and transported her to Labbette Health Hospital in Independence where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s