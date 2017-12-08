Update: Montgomery County woman’s body identified

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they have identified the body of a woman found floating in a camping area on Thursday.

After posting pictures of the woman’s tattoos on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office said they have received many calls regarding the woman, identified as Cindy “Pinky” Ann Easom, a 33-year-old from Miami, Oklahoma.

“It is a tremendous help when the community comes forward with information,” said Sheriff Robert Dierks.

Hunters called authorities after they discovered a female floating in the water approximately .25 miles away from a boat ramp in the area.

Montgomery County deputies as well as paramedics from Independence Fire and EMS boarded the hunters’ boat, located the woman and transported her to Labbette Health Hospital in Independence where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.