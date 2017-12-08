Texas gym aimed at children with special needs

CYPRESS, Texas (KPRC) — A sensory gym is benefiting the development of children with special needs.

“We Rock the Spectrum” started as sensory gym for children with autism. Now, it has expanded to all kids and all abilities.

The location in Cypress, Texas finds its “story time yoga” class is especially beneficial to kids.

“It’s not really yoga that most of adults have seen before, it’s kid yoga!” said instructor Leslie Bates. “We move around the room like animals, or like cars, or whatever our book is about.”

They build focus, muscle memory and motor skills by imitating movements of animals or vehicles in their story book.

These kinds of exercise are critical to kids with physical disabilities, just like the socializing and movement is beneficial for kids with behavioral needs.

We Rock the Spectrum has over 60 locations across the United States, with more to come.

